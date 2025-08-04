Head to Head Analysis: Titan International (NYSE:TWI) versus Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Lindsay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Lindsay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Titan International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindsay and Titan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay 11.21% 15.09% 9.54% Titan International -1.24% -1.62% -0.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay 0 1 0 0 2.00 Titan International 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lindsay and Titan International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lindsay currently has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Titan International has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Titan International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan International is more favorable than Lindsay.

Volatility & Risk

Lindsay has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lindsay and Titan International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay $607.07 million 2.38 $66.26 million $6.96 19.15 Titan International $1.85 billion 0.29 -$5.56 million ($0.21) -40.38

Lindsay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan International. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindsay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lindsay beats Titan International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Road Zipper System comprised of T-shaped concrete and steel barriers, barrier transfer machine, and variable length barriers which are used for highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and repairs to tunnels and bridges. Additionally, it offers redirective and non-redirective crash cushions to enhance highway safety at locations such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards; specialty barriers; preformed tape and road safety accessory products, as well as rail products, such as signals and lights, structures, foundations, junction boxes, and signs. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, rock climbers, and turf applications, as well as specialty products and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

