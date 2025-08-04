Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 670,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 376,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

