Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTUS. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Shares of HTUS opened at $40.11 on Monday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

