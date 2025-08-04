iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,441,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,494.58. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

