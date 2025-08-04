Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.