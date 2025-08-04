Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day moving average is $510.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.