Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 59.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.01 and a 200 day moving average of $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.