Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Free Report

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

