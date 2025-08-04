Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.67. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.