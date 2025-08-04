Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.80% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $58.74 on Monday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $701.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

