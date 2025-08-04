Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Investar by 3,194.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Investar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Investar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.27 on Monday. Investar Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Investar had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ISTR. Wall Street Zen cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Investar Profile

(Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

See Also

