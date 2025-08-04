IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $435.72 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

