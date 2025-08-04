iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $170.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $139.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.30.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of IRTC opened at $164.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $168.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,956.13. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,050. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,136,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after purchasing an additional 568,261 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,130,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after buying an additional 185,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

