iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

