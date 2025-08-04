iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

