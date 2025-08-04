iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REMFree Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 102,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,031.9% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:REM opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

