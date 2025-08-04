iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,234,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.