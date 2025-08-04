iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $74.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

