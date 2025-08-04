iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

