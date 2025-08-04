iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 525,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

