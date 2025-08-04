iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after buying an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $431.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

