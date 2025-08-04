iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

