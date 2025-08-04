iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

