iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 71,504.3% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.