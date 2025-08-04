iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,211 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.80% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 71,504.3% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

