iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,755,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $673.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

