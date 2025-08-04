Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,846.60. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,301.45. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 168.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

