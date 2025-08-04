Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,506 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 762.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $190.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $217.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.