Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 112,681 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.3%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

