KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $271,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of KB opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

