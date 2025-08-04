Kickstand Ventures LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,532 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,530,000 after acquiring an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 174,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

