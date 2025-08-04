Kickstand Ventures LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 268.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

