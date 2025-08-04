Kickstand Ventures LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

