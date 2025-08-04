Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 360 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $339,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.91. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

