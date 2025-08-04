KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $886.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $769.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $945.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in KLA by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

