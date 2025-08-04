L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,795 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $195.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

