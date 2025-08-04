L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

