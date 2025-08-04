L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

