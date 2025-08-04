L & S Advisors Inc Sells 292 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of QQQ opened at $553.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.01 and a 200-day moving average of $510.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

