Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

