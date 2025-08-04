Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,464 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

