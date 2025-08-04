LPL Financial LLC Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,605 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.82% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $103.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

