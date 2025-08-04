Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.
Cloudflare Trading Down 3.5%
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $2,997,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,043,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,458,139.05. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
