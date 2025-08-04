Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LRCX opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $102.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lam Research by 8,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,991,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 1,967,594 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,039.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.