MWA Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MWA Asset Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $431.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

