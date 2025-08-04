Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYGN opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $360.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 195,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

