Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 609.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $168.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $205.00 target price on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

