Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 84,669 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,669 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

