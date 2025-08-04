NBIX FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.