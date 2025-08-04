NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes $11.65 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 140,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 6.7% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $532,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.